Superior Industries International (SUP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) is scheduled to be announcing its Q2 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Superior Industries International had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $386.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Superior Industries International’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Superior Industries International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

SUP opened at $18.60 on Monday. Superior Industries International has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $471.36 million, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Superior Industries International’s dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SUP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Superior Industries International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Barrington Research set a $27.00 price objective on Superior Industries International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Superior Industries International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

In related news, insider Parveen Kakar sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $87,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,438.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.