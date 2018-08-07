Superior Industries International (SUP) Given “Buy” Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

“We have an OUTPERFORM rating on the shares with a $27 price target. Company Description Superior Industries International, Inc.”,” Barrington Research’s analyst commented.

SUP has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Superior Industries International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Superior Industries International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Superior Industries International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.80.

Superior Industries International traded up $0.05, reaching $19.50, on Monday, according to Marketbeat . The company had a trading volume of 1,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.11 million, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.23. Superior Industries International has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Superior Industries International had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $386.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Superior Industries International will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. Superior Industries International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

In related news, insider Parveen Kakar sold 4,500 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $87,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,438.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Superior Industries International in the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Superior Industries International in the 2nd quarter worth about $432,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Superior Industries International by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,355 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Superior Industries International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Superior Industries International in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

