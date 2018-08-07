SunTrust Banks Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for The Ensign Group (ENSG)

SunTrust Banks reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. SunTrust Banks currently has a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

ENSG has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded The Ensign Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Ensign Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group stock opened at $35.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $40.09.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $496.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.61 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.61%. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 30th were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

In other The Ensign Group news, CEO Christopher R. Christensen sold 21,241 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $794,838.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 3,273 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $114,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,726 shares of company stock valued at $4,152,374. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Ensign Group by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 70,382 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after buying an additional 30,481 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.