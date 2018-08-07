Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Fortive Corp (FTV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 998,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,485 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.29% of Fortive worth $77,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Fortive by 32.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,165,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,977 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Fortive by 301.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 623,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,297,000 after acquiring an additional 467,929 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 14.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,736,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,162,000 after acquiring an additional 352,307 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Fortive by 189.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 357,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,519,000 after acquiring an additional 233,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Fortive by 82.7% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 502,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,943,000 after acquiring an additional 227,364 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.11.

In other Fortive news, VP Emily A. Weaver sold 18,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $1,354,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.80 per share, with a total value of $1,454,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,054.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,903. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTV opened at $81.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. Fortive Corp has a 12-month low of $63.97 and a 12-month high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.69%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

