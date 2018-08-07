Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $84.66 Million Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 681,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,579 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $84,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALXN. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3,156.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALXN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, EVP John J. Orloff sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total value of $250,690.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,768,068.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul J. Clancy sold 5,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.11, for a total transaction of $687,147.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,233,742.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals opened at $123.67 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.72. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.10 and a fifty-two week high of $149.34. The firm has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.81 million. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 15.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. equities analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease; and generalized myasthenia gravis, a debilitating, complement-mediated neuromuscular disease.

