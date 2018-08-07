Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $80.67 Million Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (VTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,416,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,217 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $80,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 10.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,378 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 17.4% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 50,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Ventas by 10.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 204,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,113,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 41.7% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 15,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 548,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ventas opened at $58.00 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $69.92. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.14.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Ventas had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 34.00%. The business had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.96%.

In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 3,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $211,505.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 15,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $849,145.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 759,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,778,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,793 shares of company stock worth $5,353,663 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on VTR. TheStreet raised Ventas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ventas from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “$57.33” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $61.00 price objective on Ventas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.07.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of more than 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

