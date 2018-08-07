Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,889 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $57,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $70,762,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5,862.3% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 338,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,690,000 after buying an additional 332,332 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $34,461,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 47.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 376,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,062,000 after buying an additional 120,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 79.8% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 235,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,163,000 after buying an additional 104,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories opened at $242.91 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -14.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.09 and a twelve month high of $252.49.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $580.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.68 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 14.50% and a negative return on equity of 703.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Jacqueline Studer sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.98, for a total transaction of $99,740.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Giovani Twigge sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.37, for a total transaction of $332,305.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,215 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.33.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

