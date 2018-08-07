Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 118,911 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,409,623 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,911 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $294,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Argus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.61.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.45, for a total transaction of $586,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,424.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 7,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total value of $1,432,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,853 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,993.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,491 shares of company stock worth $8,754,977 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale opened at $222.03 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $150.06 and a twelve month high of $224.62. The firm has a market cap of $96.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.