Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Lowers Holdings in Tiffany & Co. (TIF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD decreased its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 11.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 349.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 199,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 155,383 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $2,531,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 243.7% in the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 79,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 56,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TIF shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $94.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tiffany & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

Tiffany & Co. opened at $135.77 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com . The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.15 and a fifty-two week high of $141.64.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.20 million. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Tiffany & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

In related news, insider Gretchen Koback-Pursel sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.66, for a total transaction of $117,754.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $118,021.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Abby F. Kohnstamm sold 8,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $1,133,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,407 shares of company stock valued at $9,389,318. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

