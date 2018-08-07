Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Cuts Stake in A. O. Smith Corp (AOS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD decreased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,989 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 619.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 18,301 shares in the last quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ now owns 16,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at about $565,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 16,894 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

In related news, insider John J. Kita sold 9,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $581,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,257.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ajita G. Rajendra sold 10,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $640,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 301,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,283,213.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,788. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AOS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.71.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $58.75 on Friday. A. O. Smith Corp has a 1 year low of $53.42 and a 1 year high of $68.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $833.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.18%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.