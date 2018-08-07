Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Acquires 3,424 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $17,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 47.8% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 871,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,244,000 after purchasing an additional 25,402 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 15.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 49,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 6,736 shares during the period. BP PLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 13.7% during the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 482,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,141,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 5.5% during the second quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 135,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.64.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 48,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $2,246,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 200,725 shares in the company, valued at $9,323,676.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John Murphy sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $2,602,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,591.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola opened at $46.62 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a market capitalization of $197.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.79. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $48.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 40.68%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 81.68%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

