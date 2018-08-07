Stryker Co. (SYK) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,905,172 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,846,819,000 after purchasing an additional 458,485 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,037,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $344,094,000 after purchasing an additional 63,251 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 36.6% during the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,599,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $257,451,000 after purchasing an additional 428,789 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.7% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,198,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $192,896,000 after purchasing an additional 31,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,105,781 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $186,722,000 after purchasing an additional 74,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker opened at $165.30 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $137.70 and a 12-month high of $179.84. The firm has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Stryker from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Stryker from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.15.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

