Strayer Education Inc (STRA) Chairman Robert S. Silberman Sells 33,000 Shares

Strayer Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Chairman Robert S. Silberman sold 33,000 shares of Strayer Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $4,087,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert S. Silberman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Strayer Education alerts:

On Monday, August 6th, Robert S. Silberman sold 34,000 shares of Strayer Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $4,183,700.00.

On Monday, August 6th, Robert S. Silberman sold 100,000 shares of Strayer Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $12,359,000.00.

Strayer Education opened at $123.19 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Strayer Education Inc has a 12 month low of $76.40 and a 12 month high of $132.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Strayer Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Strayer Education had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Strayer Education Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Strayer Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Strayer Education’s payout ratio is 32.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Strayer Education by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,459 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $135,857,000 after acquiring an additional 17,796 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Strayer Education by 10,199.1% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 822,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 814,400 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Strayer Education by 9.5% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 528,973 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,453,000 after acquiring an additional 45,831 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Strayer Education by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 444,911 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Strayer Education by 13.9% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 391,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,284,000 after acquiring an additional 47,798 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STRA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Strayer Education from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Strayer Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Strayer Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Strayer Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.50.

About Strayer Education

Strayer Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Strayer Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strayer Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.