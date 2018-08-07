Strategic Advisors LLC Has $643,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $46.62 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $41.45 and a one year high of $48.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $197.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.79.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 40.68%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 81.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “$45.12” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Morningstar set a $49.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.64.

In related news, insider John Murphy sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $2,602,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,591.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 48,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $2,246,043.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 200,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,323,676.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

