Stratasys (SSYS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Stratasys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $25.00 target price on Stratasys and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Stratasys to $21.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen set a $20.00 target price on Stratasys and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stratasys presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.78.

SSYS stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $17.17 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 172.92, a P/E/G ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Stratasys had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Stratasys will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Stratasys by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in Stratasys by 81,154.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 17,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, small and large businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

