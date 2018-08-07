Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 436,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,264 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 2.4% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Well Done LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Vining Sparks assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Monday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Vetr lowered Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.17 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.37.

Shares of Bank of America opened at $31.51 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $33.05. The firm has a market cap of $320.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $22.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.