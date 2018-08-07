Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Hold Rating for Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA)

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AKCA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Akcea Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Akcea Therapeutics opened at $34.19 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a PE ratio of -15.26. Akcea Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $38.06.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $18.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.24 million. Akcea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126.00% and a negative return on equity of 75.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 221.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Akcea Therapeutics will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Akcea Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $104,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Akcea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Akcea Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $201,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Akcea Therapeutics by 375.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Akcea Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

