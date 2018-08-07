Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Equity Commonwealth (EQC) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Equity Commonwealth to $33.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th.

Shares of NYSE:EQC traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $31.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,181. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $27.96 and a 52-week high of $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 74.96 and a current ratio of 63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 0.18.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 92.07% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQC. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 23.9% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,288,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,085,000 after purchasing an additional 441,300 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 15.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 794,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,011,000 after purchasing an additional 106,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 295.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 52,108 shares in the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter worth about $1,548,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 71.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 117,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 49,022 shares in the last quarter. 97.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2018, EQC's same property portfolio comprised 13 properties and 6.3 million square feet.

