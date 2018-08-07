Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Zoetis (ZTS) Price Target to $95.00

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $90.00 price target on Zoetis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Hilliard Lyons cut Zoetis to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Zoetis from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.80.

Get Zoetis alerts:

NYSE ZTS opened at $91.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.27. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $59.50 and a 12-month high of $91.99. The company has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.82% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be issued a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

In related news, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total value of $169,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kristin C. Peck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total value of $431,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,017 shares of company stock worth $602,071. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 136,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after buying an additional 10,333 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 92,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after buying an additional 24,280 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Zoetis by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,845,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,156,000 after buying an additional 531,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary vaccines and medicines in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.