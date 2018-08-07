Stephens Analysts Give Builders FirstSource (BLDR) a $21.00 Price Target

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) received a $21.00 target price from analysts at Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

BLDR opened at $17.75 on Monday. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 2.07.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $1,010,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett N. Milgrim sold 34,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $683,580.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,386.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $104,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $112,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $203,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 140.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.