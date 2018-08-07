Stellar Market Cap Reaches $4.30 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 7th. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stellar has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion and $63.98 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00003401 BTC on exchanges including Vebitcoin, Exmo, Gate.io and CryptoMarket.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stellar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014867 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010878 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000415 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00375193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00195366 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000199 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00013512 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.75 or 0.07733601 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar’s launch date was July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 104,184,649,455 coins and its circulating supply is 18,770,590,937 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, Indodax, Huobi, Qryptos, C2CX, Exmo, Poloniex, Koinex, CryptoMarket, Bittrex, Bitfinex, Sistemkoin, BCEX, CoinEgg, OKEx, Gate.io, CEX.IO, Bitbns, BitMart, Vebitcoin, Binance, Stronghold, RippleFox, Kucoin, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Exrates, Kraken, Stellarport, ZB.COM, Kuna, GOPAX, Cryptomate, Ovis, Koineks and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.