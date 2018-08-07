State Street (STT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of State Street (NYSE:STT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered State Street from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on State Street from $104.00 to $97.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on State Street from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on State Street from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a $87.02 rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.07.

Shares of STT stock opened at $86.94 on Friday. State Street has a 12-month low of $84.56 and a 12-month high of $114.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.22.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.13). State Street had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that State Street will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.19%.

In other State Street news, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $85,763.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff D. Conway sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $29,024.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motco boosted its position in shares of State Street by 246.8% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

