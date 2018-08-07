State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $8.62 Million Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 281,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $8,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after acquiring an additional 173,602 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $2,116,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $316,000.

In related news, EVP Matthew Abram Sparks sold 12,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $384,635.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,828.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Park Hotels & Resorts opened at $32.08 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $23.91 and a 12-month high of $33.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Park Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.87%.

PK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.28.

Park is a leading lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 55 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 32,000 rooms located in prime United States and international markets with high barriers to entry.

