State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $8.28 Million Stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (MBT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 413.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 937,566 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 754,849 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO were worth $8,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 41.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 515,628 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 152,176 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the second quarter worth $2,155,000. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the second quarter valued at $1,255,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 28.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 136,850 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 15.0% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 108,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MBT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. VTB Capital raised shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO opened at $8.52 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 45.69%. equities analysts forecast that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

