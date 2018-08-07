State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Position in Gladstone Land Corp (LAND)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 1.89% of Gladstone Land worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAND. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. 30.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on LAND. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $181.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.97. Gladstone Land Corp has a one year low of $11.36 and a one year high of $14.29.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.25 million during the quarter. Gladstone Land had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. equities analysts expect that Gladstone Land Corp will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a $0.0444 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.64%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to farmers. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of March 31, 2018, the estimated net asset value of the Company was $13.57 per share.

