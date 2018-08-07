Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) Holdings Increased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,157 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TLP Group LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a “$138.69” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “$138.69” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “$138.69” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.07.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker opened at $145.00 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat . The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.56 and a fifty-two week high of $176.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 33.83%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

