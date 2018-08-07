Standard Chartered (STAN) PT Lowered to GBX 675

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank from GBX 720 ($9.46) to GBX 675 ($8.87) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a GBX 650 ($8.54) price objective on Standard Chartered and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 800 ($10.51) price objective on Standard Chartered and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, May 4th. HSBC raised Standard Chartered to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 680 ($8.93) to GBX 670 ($8.80) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 920 ($12.09) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Standard Chartered presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 745.25 ($9.79).

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Standard Chartered opened at GBX 689.30 ($9.06) on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of GBX 678.80 ($8.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 864.20 ($11.35).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC provides various banking products and services in the Greater China and North Asia, ASEAN and South Asia, Africa and the Middle East, and Europe and America. The company operates in four segments: Corporate & Institutional Banking, Private Banking, Commercial Banking, and Retail Banking.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.