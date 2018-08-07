SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC to $68.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SSNC. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on SS&C Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 20th. BidaskClub cut SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.64.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.54. The company had a trading volume of 24,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,134. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.48 and a 1-year high of $60.97.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $908.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.63 million. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 121.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan E. Michael purchased 12,543 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.10 per share, with a total value of $615,861.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 461.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 187.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 22,456 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,848,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,954,000 after purchasing an additional 134,567 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 254,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 212.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 203,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,574,000 after purchasing an additional 138,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services providers. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

