Square (SQ) Upgraded to “Buy” by Buckingham Research

Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $85.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $65.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SQ. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Square from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Square from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Square from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Square from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Square from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.92.

Shares of SQ stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.33. 109,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,681,335. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Square has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $73.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -707.80 and a beta of 4.13.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. Square had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $385.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Square will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 400,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $22,052,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 468,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,813,133.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,875 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $130,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 526,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,756,722.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,237,190 shares of company stock valued at $75,240,756. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Square by 1,725.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Square by 1,476.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Square by 736.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Square in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

