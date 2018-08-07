SPX Flow (FLOW) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.12

Press coverage about SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SPX Flow earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.9790809967966 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

SPX Flow traded up $0.89, reaching $45.76, on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 315,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,688. SPX Flow has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $54.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $531.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.58 million. SPX Flow had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that SPX Flow will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of SPX Flow from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of SPX Flow in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SPX Flow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services.

