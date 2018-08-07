SportyCo (SPF) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $126,870.00

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. Over the last seven days, SportyCo has traded 38.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SportyCo has a total market capitalization of $962,879.00 and $126,870.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SportyCo token can currently be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000256 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, Kucoin and ChaoEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014060 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00011041 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000417 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00384333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00192051 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000192 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014059 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000736 BTC.

About SportyCo

SportyCo launched on September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,827,425 tokens. SportyCo’s official message board is news.sportyco.io . The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . SportyCo’s official website is www.sportyco.io

SportyCo Token Trading

SportyCo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, Kucoin, HitBTC, OKEx, ChaoEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SportyCo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SportyCo using one of the exchanges listed above.

