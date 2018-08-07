Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. BTIG Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.08.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital opened at $8.48 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $8.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,540,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,716,000 after buying an additional 365,438 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 84,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 9,562 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,311,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,177,000 after buying an additional 140,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial and office properties providing superior risk adjusted returns and steady dividend growth for our stockholders.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.