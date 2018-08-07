Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. BTIG Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.08.
Shares of Spirit Realty Capital opened at $8.48 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $8.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,540,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,716,000 after buying an additional 365,438 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 84,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 9,562 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,311,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,177,000 after buying an additional 140,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Spirit Realty Capital
Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial and office properties providing superior risk adjusted returns and steady dividend growth for our stockholders.
