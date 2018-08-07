Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.14

Media stories about Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Spirit Realty Capital earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.8141504115511 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SRC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital opened at $8.50 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $8.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial and office properties providing superior risk adjusted returns and steady dividend growth for our stockholders.

