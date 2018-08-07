Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) Given “Buy” Rating at Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. Cowen currently has a $100.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SPR. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.10.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Shares of SPR stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.86. 984,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,633. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $68.35 and a fifty-two week high of $105.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 39.74%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 8.97%.

In other Spirit AeroSystems news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,457 shares in the company, valued at $293,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.33, for a total value of $714,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.