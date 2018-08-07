Spirent Communications (SPT) Price Target Raised to GBX 160 at Jefferies Financial Group

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 140 ($1.81) to GBX 160 ($2.07) in a report published on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SPT. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirent Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 130.80 ($1.69).

LON:SPT traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 117 ($1.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Spirent Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 1.15 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 131 ($1.70).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a GBX 1.34 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

In other news, insider Eric G. Hutchinson sold 366,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.46), for a total value of £414,441.06 ($536,493.28). Also, insider Edgar Masri acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £23,600 ($30,550.16). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 20,416 shares of company stock worth $2,409,916.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

