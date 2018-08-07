SPINDLE Price Tops $0.0040 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. In the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $19.41 million and approximately $153,285.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPINDLE token can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $203.29 or 0.02869547 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00710850 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00023980 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00023547 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00073339 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00028677 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00033168 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000042 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00021095 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00013628 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,802,018,576 tokens. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

SPINDLE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

