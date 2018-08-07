Spin Master (TOY) Given New C$65.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a report published on Friday. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2018 earnings at $2.69 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$69.00 to C$67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$64.13.

Shares of TOY stock opened at C$55.91 on Friday. Spin Master has a 52 week low of C$41.73 and a 52 week high of C$61.76.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. Spin Master had a return on equity of 104.00% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company had revenue of C$361.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$314.98 million.

In other Spin Master news, Director Chi Wah Yuen sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.40, for a total transaction of C$700,800.00. Also, insider William Hess sold 12,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.38, for a total value of C$674,669.82. Insiders have sold 49,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,220 in the last three months.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Activities, Games & Puzzles and Fun Furniture; Remote Control and Interactive Characters; Boys Action and High-Tech Construction; Pre-School and Girls; and Outdoor.

