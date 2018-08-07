Spin Master Corp to Post FY2018 Earnings of $2.41 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TOY)

Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spin Master in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will earn $2.41 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.44. Cormark also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2019 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. Spin Master had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 104.00%. The firm had revenue of C$361.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$314.98 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TOY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$64.13.

Shares of Spin Master opened at C$55.91 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$41.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.76.

In other news, insider William Hess sold 12,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.38, for a total value of C$674,669.82. Also, Director Chi Wah Yuen sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.40, for a total transaction of C$700,800.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,220.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Activities, Games & Puzzles and Fun Furniture; Remote Control and Interactive Characters; Boys Action and High-Tech Construction; Pre-School and Girls; and Outdoor.

