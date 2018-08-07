Sphere (SPHR) Price Down 29.7% Over Last Week

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 5th. One Sphere coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00008394 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. During the last seven days, Sphere has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar. Sphere has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and $35,048.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00041758 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004088 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00321000 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004452 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000715 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00065355 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000796 BTC.

About Sphere

SPHR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 3,082,940 coins. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io . Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

