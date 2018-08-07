SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) Position Reduced by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $921,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 231.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 24,742 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 8,228.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 86,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 85,496 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of KRE stock opened at $62.28 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $49.31 and a 12 month high of $66.04.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.