SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) Shares Sold by Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 258,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,538 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $23,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Your Vision LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $96.95 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $87.88 and a 1-year high of $98.29.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.