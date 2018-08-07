SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) Holdings Decreased by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at $902,000. Appleton Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at $118,628,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 53,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF opened at $94.71 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $74.25 and a 12-month high of $101.55.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

