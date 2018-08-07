SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Shares Sold by VCU Investment Management Co

VCU Investment Management Co lowered its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,547 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises about 14.2% of VCU Investment Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. VCU Investment Management Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $47,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $187,000.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust opened at $283.60 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $241.83 and a 12 month high of $286.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th were paid a $1.2456 dividend. This represents a $4.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 15th. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

