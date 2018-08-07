SPDR DB Int’l Govt Infl Pro Bond (WIP) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its position in SPDR DB Int’l Govt Infl Pro Bond (BMV:WIP) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR DB Int’l Govt Infl Pro Bond worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WIP. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR DB Int’l Govt Infl Pro Bond by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Grubman Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR DB Int’l Govt Infl Pro Bond in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SPDR DB Int’l Govt Infl Pro Bond in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Addison Capital Co acquired a new position in SPDR DB Int’l Govt Infl Pro Bond in the 2nd quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR DB Int’l Govt Infl Pro Bond in the 1st quarter valued at $664,000.

SPDR DB Int’l Govt Infl Pro Bond opened at $54.18 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. SPDR DB Int’l Govt Infl Pro Bond has a 1 year low of $54.05 and a 1 year high of $60.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.2448 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from SPDR DB Int’l Govt Infl Pro Bond’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%.

