SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) Holdings Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 300,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56,158 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $10,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 415.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after acquiring an additional 198,300 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,042,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 137,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 12,555 shares during the period. Appleton Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 65,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 423,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,177,000 after buying an additional 12,660 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $35.87 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $35.26 and a 12 month high of $37.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1613 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

