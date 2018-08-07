Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,915 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 732,226 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $14,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,483,493 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $485,934,000 after buying an additional 3,914,892 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $207,785,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,919.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,613,827 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $149,720,000 after buying an additional 2,484,390 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 742.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,039,718 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $59,555,000 after buying an additional 916,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,282.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 960,479 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $55,012,000 after buying an additional 891,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

LUV stock opened at $57.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines Co has a one year low of $49.76 and a one year high of $66.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The airline reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.38.

In other Southwest Airlines news, SVP Mark R. Shaw sold 4,910 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $286,498.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,709.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, Turks, and Chaos.

