Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (SONA) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $20.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.32 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Southern National Banc. of Virginia an industry rank of 114 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SONA. BidaskClub upgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th.

Shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia traded down $0.10, hitting $17.41, during trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 34,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,066. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $418.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.10 million. equities analysts anticipate that Southern National Banc. of Virginia will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSI Group LLC grew its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 8.6% during the second quarter. FSI Group LLC now owns 119,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 21.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Outfitter Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the second quarter worth about $305,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 24.8% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 252,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 50,175 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the first quarter worth about $912,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

