Southern Co (SO) Position Increased by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,178 shares during the quarter. Southern comprises 1.3% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Southern were worth $12,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SO. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in Southern by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Southern by 359.3% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on SO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Southern from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southern from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Southern to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

NYSE SO opened at $48.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.70. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.38 and a fifty-two week high of $53.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.47%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.