South State’s (SSB) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of South State (NASDAQ:SSB) in a research report released on Monday. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SSB. Brean Capital restated a hold rating on shares of South State in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South State from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Sandler O’Neill restated a hold rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of South State in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of South State from a c+ rating to an a rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, FIG Partners cut shares of South State from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.20.

Get South State alerts:

South State stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,705. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. South State has a twelve month low of $78.60 and a twelve month high of $94.50.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.04). South State had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that South State will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This is an increase from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. South State’s payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

In other South State news, President John F. Windley sold 7,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $647,856.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 28,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $29,681.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,376.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,218 shares of company stock worth $1,179,568. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in South State by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in South State by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 68,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 17,667 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in South State during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in South State by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 601,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,332,000 after acquiring an additional 86,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in South State by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,401,000 after acquiring an additional 119,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, ATM processing, and wealth management and trust services.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.