South State (SSB) Given “Hold” Rating at Brean Capital

Brean Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of South State (NASDAQ:SSB) in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SSB. BidaskClub lowered shares of South State from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of South State from a c+ rating to an a rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South State from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. FIG Partners lowered shares of South State from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of South State from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.20.

South State traded up $0.57, reaching $83.07, during mid-day trading on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 3,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. South State has a 12 month low of $78.60 and a 12 month high of $94.50.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.04). South State had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that South State will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This is a positive change from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. South State’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

In other South State news, Director Martin Bernard Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.03 per share, for a total transaction of $84,030.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,820 shares in the company, valued at $152,934.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President John F. Windley sold 7,362 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $647,856.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 28,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,218 shares of company stock worth $1,179,568. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in South State by 14.7% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 780,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,577,000 after buying an additional 99,947 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in South State by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 742,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,361,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in South State by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,493,000 after buying an additional 58,095 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in South State by 16.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 601,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,332,000 after buying an additional 86,515 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in South State by 1.5% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 599,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,131,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, ATM processing, and wealth management and trust services.

